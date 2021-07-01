 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 498,000 vaccinations
0 comments

Vaccines Hoops

Roy says using the arena as a vaccine clinic can remind people that once enough people are vaccinated and the threat of COVID-19 is mitigated, they can do things like attend indoor basketball tournaments again.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

According to state records, 498,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 10,175,046 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 9,842,295 doses, and 332,751 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,797,488 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 143,324 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,940,812.

In Atlantic County, 271,586 doses have been administered; 103,656 have been administered in Cape May and 123,258 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

