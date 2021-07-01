Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 498,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 498,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 10,175,046 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 9,842,295 doses, and 332,751 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,797,488 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 143,324 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,940,812.