Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 497,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 497,343 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 10,295,034 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 9,774,866 doses, and 520,168 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,762,085 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 229,705 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,991,790.