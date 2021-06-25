Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 490,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 490,321 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 10,103,410 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 9,535,641 doses, and 567,769 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,611,190 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 251,945 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,863,135.