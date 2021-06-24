Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 489,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 489,362 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 10,077,964 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 9,512,222 doses, and 565,742 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,595,587 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 248,347 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,843,934.