Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 483,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 483,113 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesc morning.

Around the state, 9,676,791 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 9,318,817 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,477,411 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 172,039 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,649,450.