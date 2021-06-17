Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 480,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 480,987 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesc morning.

Around the state, nearly 4.5 million residents have been fully vaccinated at New Jersey sites and 171,533 have been fully vaccinated out-of-state for a total of over 4.6 million. The state is now less than 73,000 away from the state's initial target of 4.7 million, or 70% of the adult population.