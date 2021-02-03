Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 48,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 48,667 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 824,028 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 681,459 first doses and 137,371 second doses.

In Atlantic County 24,689 doses have been administered; 12,143 have been administered in Cape May and 11,835 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.