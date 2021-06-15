Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 476,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 476,542 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.

Around the state, 9,550,612 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 9,192,638 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,393,519 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 171,143 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,564,662.