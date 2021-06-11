Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 471,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 471,547 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.

Around the state, 9,407,249 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 9,049,275 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,294,767 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 169,955 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,464,722.