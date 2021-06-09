Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 467,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 467,557 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 9,303,103 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 8,945,129 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,225,943 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 169,166 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,395,109.