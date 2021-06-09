 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 467,000 vaccinations
Atlantic City Mega Site

First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy, left watch Steve Ruhf Nurse from AtlantiCare gives Sylvia Alston of Egg Harbor Township before receiving her vaccine shot at Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Staff Photographer Edward Lea

According to state records, 467,557 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 9,303,103 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 8,945,129 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,225,943 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 169,166 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,395,109.

In Atlantic County, 254,472 doses have been administered; 98,743 have been administered in Cape May and 114,342 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

