Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 465,000 vaccinations
An Atlantic County Division of Public Health worker gives a health care worker a COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College in January.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

According to state records, 465,774 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.

Around the state, 9,268,132 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 8,910,158 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,203,583 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 168,949 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,372,532.

In Atlantic County, 253,343 doses have been administered; 98,463 have been administered in Cape May and 113,968 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

Breaking News