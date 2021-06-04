Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 459,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 459,592 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.

Around the state, 9,113,410 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 8,755,436 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,110,212 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 168,100 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,278,312.