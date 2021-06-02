 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 456,000 vaccinations
Maria Peguero from Atlantic County Health Department gives Maureen Vassi of Collongwood COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, NJ. Tuesday Jan 5, 2021. Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College for individuals who qualify under the state's vaccination plan, currently in phase 1A Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

According to state records, 456,732 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 9,046,558 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 8,688,584 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 4,067,538 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 167,663 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,235,201.

In Atlantic County, 248,609 doses have been administered; 96,854 have been administered in Cape May and 111,269 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

