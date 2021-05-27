 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 449,000 vaccinations
0 comments

Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 449,000 vaccinations

vaccinesforall (2).JPG

Twins Dylan and Kate Gsell, from Medford, Burlington County, got their COVID-19 vaccine at the Atlantic County Mega Site. The twins turned 16 on April 13.

 CJ Fairfield

According to state records, 449,791 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 8,843,287 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 8,485,313 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 3,967,570 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 167,420 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,134,990.

In Atlantic County, 245,615 doses have been administered; 95,590 have been administered in Cape May and 108,586 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News