Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 445,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 445,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.
Around the state, 8,747,426 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 8,389,452 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 3,914,039 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 167,075 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 4,081,114.
In Atlantic County, 243,010 doses have been administered; 94,759 have been administered in Cape May and 107,576 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
