Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 439,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 439,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.

Around the state, 8,560,437 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 8,202,463 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 3,812,251 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 166,419 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 3,978,670.