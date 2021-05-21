 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 439,000 vaccinations
Egg Harbor Township resident and Ocean City High School junior Edward D’Amico, 17, receives his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from paramedic Shay Tinsley on Tuesday during a traveling vaccine clinic run by AtlantiCare.

According to state records, 439,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.

Around the state, 8,560,437 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 8,202,463 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 3,812,251 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 166,419 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 3,978,670.

In Atlantic County, 239,995 doses have been administered; 93,640 have been administered in Cape May and 105,462 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

