Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 437,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 437,207 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 8,497,630 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 8,139,656 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 3,770,156 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 166,020 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 3,936,176.