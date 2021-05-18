Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 433,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 433,058 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.

Around the state, 8,381,328 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 8,023,354 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 3,701,800 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 165,348 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 3,867,148.