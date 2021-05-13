Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 423,000 vaccinations

According to state records, approximately 423,061 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 8,112,076 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 7,754,102 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 3,539,001 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 163,498 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 3,702,499.