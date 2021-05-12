 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 419,000 vaccinations
0 comments

Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 419,000 vaccinations

Atlantic City Mega Site

First Lady Tammy Murphy wife of the 56th Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy talk with Sylvia Alston of Egg Harbor Township before receiving her vaccine shot at Atlantic City Convention Center mega site Tuesday Jan 26, 2021.Tammy Murphy, who is a strong advocate for family health through her Nurture NJ initiative. Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Staff Photographer Edward Lea

According to state records, approximately 419,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 8,060,134 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 7,702,160 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 3,501,650 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 162,846 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 3,664,496.

In Atlantic County, around 229,928 doses have been administered; around 89,775 have been administered in Cape May and 100,179 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News