Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 419,000 vaccinations

According to state records, approximately 419,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 8,060,134 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 7,702,160 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 3,501,650 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 162,846 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 3,664,496.