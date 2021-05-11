Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 418,000 vaccinations

According to state records, approximately 418,357 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.

Around the state, 8,010,461 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 7,652,487 doses, and 357,974 doses have been administered out of state. Additionally, 3,468,784 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 162,349 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 3,631,133.