Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 404,000 vaccinations

According to state records, approximately 404,772 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 7,640,505 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 7,282,531 doses with 357,974 doses coming from out of state. Additionally, 3,210,201 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 157,928 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 3,368,129.

In Atlantic County, around 222,419 doses have been administered; around 86,810 have been administered in Cape May and 95,543 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.