 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 400,000 vaccinations
0 comments

Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 400,000 vaccinations

vaccinesforall (1).JPG

Kate Gsell, 16, of Medford Township, Burlington County, gets the COVID-19 vaccine at the Atlantic County mega site Monday.

 CJ Fairfield

According to state records, approximately 400,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 7,552,759 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 7,194,785 doses with 357,974 doses coming from out of state. Additionally, 3,153,594 residents have been fully vaccinated in state and 157,020 have been fully vaccinated out of state for a total of 3,310,614.

In Atlantic County, around 219,700 doses have been administered; around 86,100 have been administered in Cape May and 94,700 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News