Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 396,000 vaccinations

According to state records, approximately 396,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.

Around the state, 7,493.209 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 7,135,235 doses with 357,974 doses coming from out of state. Additionally, 3,112,697 residents have been vaccinated in state and 156,261 have been vaccinated out of state for a total of 3,268,958.

In Atlantic County, around 216,800 doses have been administered; around 85,300 have been administered in Cape May and 94,100 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

