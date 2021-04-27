 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 376,000 vaccinations
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 376,000 vaccinations

Vaccine Clinic

Atlantic County health workers administer COVID-19 vaccinations at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

According to state records, 376,254 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 6,661,861 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 4,091,234 first doses and 2,819,226 second doses.

In Atlantic County 205,005 doses have been administered; 81,685 have been administered in Cape May and 89,564 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

