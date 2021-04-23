 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 362,000 vaccinations
0 comments

Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 362,000 vaccinations

Gov. Phil Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy visited Atlantic City to receive his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and to sign a bill providing $35 million in federal pandemic funds to the bar and restaurant industry on Friday, April 9, 2021. Murphy and his wife, Tammy, both were given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot, and will have to come back to Atlantic City in about 21 days to get the second, the governor said. (Molly Shelly/Staff Writer)

 Molly Shelly / Staff Writer

According to state records, 362,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.

Around the state, 6,310,065 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 3,923,202 first doses and 2,631,691 second doses.

In Atlantic County 197,404 doses have been administered; 79,365 have been administered in Cape May and 85,722 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News