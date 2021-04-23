Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 362,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 362,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.

Around the state, 6,310,065 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 3,923,202 first doses and 2,631,691 second doses.

In Atlantic County 197,404 doses have been administered; 79,365 have been administered in Cape May and 85,722 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

