Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 362,000 vaccinations
Patrick Miller, 17, from Forked River, got his first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at the Atlantic County Mega Site.

 CJ Fairfield

According to state records, 362,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday evening.

Around the state, 6,292,792 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 3,916,159 first doses and 2,622,120 second doses.

In Atlantic County 197,291 doses have been administered; 79,292 have been administered in Cape May and 85,640 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

