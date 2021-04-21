 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 359,000 vaccinations
Vaccine Clinic

Atlantic County Health Department gives healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, NJ. Tuesday Jan 5, 2021. Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College for individuals who qualify under the state's vaccination plan, currently in phase 1A Edward Lea / Staff Photographer Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

According to state records, 359,898 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.

Around the state, 6,204,767 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 3,874,896 first doses and 2,575,703 second doses.

In Atlantic County 196,382 doses have been administered; 78,710 have been administered in Cape May and 84,806 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

