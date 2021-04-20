Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 353,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 353,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.
Around the state, 6,068,731 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 3,807,986 first doses and 2,507,736 second doses.
In Atlantic County 192,448 doses have been administered; 77,377 have been administered in Cape May and 83,362 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
