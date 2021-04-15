 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 331,000 vaccinations
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 331,000 vaccinations

Gov. Phil Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy visited Atlantic City to receive his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and to sign a bill providing $35 million in federal pandemic funds to the bar and restaurant industry on Friday, April 9, 2021. Murphy and his wife, Tammy, both were given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot, and will have to come back to Atlantic City in about 21 days to get the second, the governor said. (Molly Shelly/Staff Writer)

 Molly Shelly / Staff Writer

According to state records, 331,773 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 5,641,115 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 3,589,123 first doses and 2,292,316 second doses.

In Atlantic County 180,881 doses have been administered; 73,741 have been administered in Cape May and 77,151 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

