Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 331,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 331,773 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.
Around the state, 5,641,115 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 3,589,123 first doses and 2,292,316 second doses.
In Atlantic County 180,881 doses have been administered; 73,741 have been administered in Cape May and 77,151 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
