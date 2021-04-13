Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 319,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 319,079 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday afternoon.
Around the state, 5,440,258 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 3,461,239 first doses and 2,192,021 second doses.
In Atlantic County 172,439 doses have been administered; 71,167 have been administered in Cape May and 75,473 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
