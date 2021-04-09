Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 301,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 301,582 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday morning.
Around the state, 5,025,957 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 3,201,403 first doses and 1,962,866 second doses.
In Atlantic County 163,584 doses have been administered; 68,179 have been administered in Cape May and 69,819 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin