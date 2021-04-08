 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 287,000 vaccinations
According to state records, 287,858 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday morning.

Around the state, 4,892,598 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 3,121,660 first doses and 1,896,442 second doses.

In Atlantic County 154,085 doses have been administered; 65,623 have been administered in Cape May and 68,150 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

