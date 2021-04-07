 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 285,000 vaccinations
According to state records, 285,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday morning.

Around the state, 4,794,010 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 3,065,644 first doses and 1,845,335 second doses.

In Atlantic County 153,055 doses have been administered; 64,932 have been administered in Cape May and 67,521 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

