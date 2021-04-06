Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 281,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 281,975 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.
Around the state, 4,701,725 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 3,013,713 first doses and 1,796,798 second doses.
In Atlantic County 151,653 doses have been administered; 64,269 have been administered in Cape May and 66,053 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
