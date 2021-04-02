Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 271,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 271,489 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday afternoon.
Around the state, 4,434,780 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 2,854,638 first doses and 1,672,595 second doses.
In Atlantic County 146,415 doses have been administered; 62,247 have been administered in Cape May and 62,827 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
