 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 245,000 vaccinations
0 comments

Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 245,000 vaccinations

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

FILE - This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

 HONS

According to state records, 245,828 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.

Around the state, 4,030,061 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 2,638,138 first doses and 1,473,410 second doses.

In Atlantic County 130,277 doses have been administered; 56,822 have been administered in Cape May and 58,729 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News