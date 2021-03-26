 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 231,000 vaccinations
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 231,000 vaccinations

This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine in Belgium. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

 HONS

According to state records, 231,002 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday afternoon.

Around the state, 3,768,377 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 2,496,048 first doses and 1,346,225 second doses.

In Atlantic County 123,288 doses have been administered; 54,273 have been administered in Cape May and 53,441 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

