Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 225,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 225,778 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday afternoon.

Around the state, 3,685,671 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 2,444,037 first doses and 1,311,264 second doses.

In Atlantic County 120,356 doses have been administered; 53,203 have been administered in Cape May and 52,219 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

