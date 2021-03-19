 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 200,000 vaccinations
0 comments

Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 200,000 vaccinations

Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccination megasite administers 100,000 vaccination

Atlantic County resident James Plummer, 90, receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from AtlantiCare nurse Kaleena Ellis.

 DONNA CONNOR AND ATLANTICARE / PROVIDED

According to state records, 200,126 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday afternoon.

Around the state, 3,274,585 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 2,181,633 first doses and 1,092,112 second doses.

In Atlantic County 105,921 doses have been administered; 47,745 have been administered in Cape May and 46,460 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News