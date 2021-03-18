 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 197,000 vaccinations
0 comments

Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 197,000 vaccinations

First COVID-19 vaccines at Shore Medical Center

Funda Dalkirmaz, a registered nurse in the emergency room at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, was first in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

 Ahmad Austin

According to state records, 197,457 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday afternoon.

Around the state, 3,194,461 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 2,124,940 first doses and 1,068,918 second doses.

In Atlantic County 105,117 doses have been administered; 47,377 have been administered in Cape May and 44,963 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News