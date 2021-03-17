 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 192,000 vaccinations
0 comments

Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 192,000 vaccinations

Atlantic City Mega Site

First lady Tammy Murphy, right, watches fourth-year medical doctor student Kenneth Lam, left, vaccinate Clarence Alston, of Egg Harbor Township, on Tuesday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

According to state records, 192,701 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

Around the state, 3,113,422 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 2,072,325 first doses and 1,040,740 second doses.

In Atlantic County 102,311 doses have been administered; 46,411 have been administered in Cape May and 43,979 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News