Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 192,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 192,701 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

Around the state, 3,113,422 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 2,072,325 first doses and 1,040,740 second doses.

In Atlantic County 102,311 doses have been administered; 46,411 have been administered in Cape May and 43,979 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.