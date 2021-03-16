 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 188,000 vaccinations
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 188,000 vaccinations

Shabazz COVID-19 shot

Atlantic City Third Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz receive his second COVID-19 vaccine shot at the AtlantiCare Health Plex in Atlantic City Tuesday Feb 23, 2021. Shabazz has been a huge voice encouraging people in minority communities to get vaccinated, emphasizing the importance of it. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

According to state records, 188,322 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday afternoon.

Around the state, 3,038,348 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 2,023,384 first doses and 1,014,767 second doses.

In Atlantic County 99,653 doses have been administered; 45,493 have been administered in Cape May and 43,176 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

