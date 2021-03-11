Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 166,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 166,625 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday afternoon.

Around the state, 2,711,524 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,797,963 first doses and 913,476 second doses.

In Atlantic County 87,141 doses have been administered; 40,604 have been administered in Cape May and 38,880 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

