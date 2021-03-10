 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 161,000 vaccinations
Vaccine Clinic

The just-vaccinated sit for 15 minutes in case they begin to notice side effects.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

According to state records, 161,906 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

Around the state, 2,604,692 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,717,716 first doses and 886,309 second doses.

In Atlantic County 85,290 doses have been administered; 39,569 have been administered in Cape May and 37,047 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

