Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 150,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 150,670 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday afternoon.

Around the state, 2,531,555 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,670,277 first doses and 860,702 second doses.

In Atlantic County 76,665 doses have been administered; 37,564 have been administered in Cape May and 36,441 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.