Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 140,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 140,970 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday night.

Around the state, 2,257,726 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,497,039 first doses and 759,638 second doses.

In Atlantic County 73,456 doses have been administered; 34,205 have been administered in Cape May and 33,309 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

