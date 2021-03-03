Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 134,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 134,671 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

Around the state, 2,166,452 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,432,873 first doses and 732,926 second doses.

In Atlantic County 70,849 doses have been administered; 32,836 have been administered in Cape May and 30,986 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

