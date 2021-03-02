Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 118,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 118,547 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday night.

Around the state, 2,039,427 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,346,932 first doses and 691,459 second doses.

In Atlantic County 61,977 doses have been administered; 29,408 have been administered in Cape May and 27,162 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

​Contact Ahmad Austin: 609-272-7404 AAustin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressAustin

