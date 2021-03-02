 Skip to main content
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 118,000 vaccinations
J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine in Belgium. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.(Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

According to state records, 118,547 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday night.

Around the state, 2,039,427 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,346,932 first doses and 691,459 second doses.

In Atlantic County 61,977 doses have been administered; 29,408 have been administered in Cape May and 27,162 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

