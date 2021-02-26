Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 111,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 111,529 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Thursday afternoon.

Around the state, 1,866,998 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,243,104 first doses and 623,408 second doses.

In Atlantic County 58,753 doses have been administered; 27,367 have been administered in Cape May and 25,409 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

